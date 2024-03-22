EOS (EOS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152.68 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $152.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001647 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001367 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,120,798,336 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

