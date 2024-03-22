Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 22nd (ALNY, CIO, GES, IGT, KBH, KIRK, LFUS, MDWD, MU, PAA)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 22nd:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Guess? (NYSE:GES)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

