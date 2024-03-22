Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 22nd (ALNY, CIO, GES, IGT, KBH, KIRK, LFUS, MDWD, MU, PAA)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 22nd:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.