ERC20 Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 76.5% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $267.97 million and $53,514.40 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006982 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00025887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001588 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,696.93 or 0.99980282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010818 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00156144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

