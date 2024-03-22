Ethereum Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $240.27 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.27 billion and approximately $240.27 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $29.23 or 0.00045881 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,709.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.83 or 0.00673097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00130707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.83 or 0.00211629 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00054299 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00124713 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,168,450 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

