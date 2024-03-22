Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.48

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 3632402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.