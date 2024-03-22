Fetch.ai Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00003792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $271.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00083244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 839,862,780 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

