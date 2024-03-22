Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $111.46. 9,722,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,303. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

