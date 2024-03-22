Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.94. 21,041,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,557,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.