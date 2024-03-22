Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires New Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.95. 754,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,758. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

