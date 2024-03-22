Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after acquiring an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.82. 2,173,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $416.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

