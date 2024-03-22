Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,373. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.14.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

