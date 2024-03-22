Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 682 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,955,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,154,051. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.