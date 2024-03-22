Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $97,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2,608.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,001. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.