Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.58. 7,230,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,214. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

