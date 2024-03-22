Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $54,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth $1,483,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Kadant
In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Stock Performance
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kadant Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kadant
Kadant Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kadant
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.