Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $54,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth $1,483,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,698. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.19 and a 52 week high of $354.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.60.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

