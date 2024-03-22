Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.23. 1,549,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

