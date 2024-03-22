Financial Management Professionals Inc. Reduces Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $185.41. 185,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,321. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day moving average of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

