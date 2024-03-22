Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,279,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $218,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $127.79. 6,638,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,522. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

