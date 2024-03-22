Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,302. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $177.01 and a one year high of $238.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.79.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.