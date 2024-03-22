Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 29 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $770.30. 1,979,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,234. The stock has a market cap of $731.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $720.00 and its 200-day moving average is $630.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $323.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

