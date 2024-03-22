First Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.4 %

RJF traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.59. 1,040,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

