First Bank & Trust Buys 1,368 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 85,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after acquiring an additional 731,163 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $35.89. 3,011,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

