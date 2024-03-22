First Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 1,013 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.51. 1,168,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,221. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.98. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

