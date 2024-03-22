First Bank & Trust Has $220,000 Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

UTZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 403,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,181 shares of company stock worth $10,754,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

