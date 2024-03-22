First Bank & Trust Has $280,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.