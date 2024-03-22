First Bank & Trust Makes New $247,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 44,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.38. 28,232,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,686,133. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $304.77 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.55.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

