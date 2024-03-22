First Bank & Trust Sells 879 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $297,581,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $260,761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 4,866,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,972. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

