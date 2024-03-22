First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Trading Up 1% Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.61. Approximately 23,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 21,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2853 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -178.79%.

The stock has a market cap of $229.01 million, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 159,051 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

