First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Trading Up 1% Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.61. Approximately 23,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 21,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2853 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -178.79%.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $229.01 million, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
