First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.21

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.21 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 43147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

