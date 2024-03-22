First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.57

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.57 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 87021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

