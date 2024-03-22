First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 839020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
