First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 839020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

