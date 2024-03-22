First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 11,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 29,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the first quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the third quarter worth $115,000.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

