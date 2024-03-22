Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below Stock Down 3.1 %

Five Below stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.28. The stock had a trading volume of 618,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,980. Five Below has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.07 and a 200 day moving average of $184.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 54.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Five Below by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Five Below by 342.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

