FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 186,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 63,854 shares.The stock last traded at $75.35 and had previously closed at $75.32.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10.

Get FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVI. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 978.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $219,000.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.