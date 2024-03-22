Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.23. 1,236,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.98. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

