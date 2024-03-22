Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 562 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.40. 2,489,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

