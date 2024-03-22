Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $391,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $770.30. 1,979,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $720.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $323.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $731.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

