Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $62,000 in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned 0.35% of CaliberCos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CaliberCos in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

CaliberCos Price Performance

Shares of CaliberCos stock remained flat at $1.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,050. CaliberCos Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

CaliberCos Profile

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

