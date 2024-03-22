Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,736. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

