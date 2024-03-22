Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,219 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.1339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

