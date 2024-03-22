Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 173,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,553. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $33.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.