Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $147,818,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,908,000 after purchasing an additional 991,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $94.50. 5,987,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,440. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

