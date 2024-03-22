Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.02. 4,106,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.