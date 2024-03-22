Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after acquiring an additional 742,887 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,007,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,691. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

