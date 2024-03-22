Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRAP. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 138.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of WRAP stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.51. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.