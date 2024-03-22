Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.96. 23,867,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773,746. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

