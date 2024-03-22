Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 2,303 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,157. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

