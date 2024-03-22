Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 402 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 402 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.4 %

AXP traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $225.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,208. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

