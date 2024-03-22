Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes $145,000 Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVYE. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $348,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DVYE traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 82,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,611. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $664.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

