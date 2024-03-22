Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Holdings Trimmed by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,656,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.09. 125,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,753. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FELE. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

